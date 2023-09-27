Soprano tunes up for Cheveley Park tilt by taking command in Rowley Mile workout

George Boughey followed the trend of booking the Rowley Mile for morning workouts when taking his Group 1 Juddmonte Cheveley Park Stakes entry Soprano to the spring and autumn venue on Tuesday.

Soprano and Charles Eddery at the Rowley Mile

The chestnut was ridden, as usual, by Charles Eddery and had an older lead horse in her sights over six furlongs before taking command in the Dip in an easy exercise. The chestnut is on a recovery mission having blown the start when third in the Group 3 Dick Poole Stakes at Salisbury last time.

Busy weekend for Varian

Roger Varian has runners at home and abroad on Saturday. David Egan is set to stay local to partner juvenile Al Musmak in the Group 2 Royal Lodge Stakes at Newmarket. The progressive type was among those to impress from Carlburg Stables in solo exercises on the Al Bahathri at first lot. Others who stepped out well were Cambridgeshire entries Tyrrhenian Sea and Akhu Najla.