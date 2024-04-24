Sir Mark Prescott readies his string for action with progressive handicapper booked for Newcastle trip on Friday
Sir Mark Prescott is 'putting his toe in the water' by sending out his first runners of the Flat season proper this week, which so far has yielded three placed efforts.
The Heath House team are not far away from being ready and send out runners on Friday, including Blindedbythelights, who was in action on the Al Bahathri Polytrack on Tuesday morning.
The flashy type was ridden by Prescott’s apprentice Fred Daly, who has recently returned from a back injury sustained in a gallops fall and is fit to renew acquaintance in a 'hands and heels' handicap at Newcastle.
Published on 24 April 2024inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated 13:00, 24 April 2024
