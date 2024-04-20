Lord North set for drop in trip in bet365 Mile at Sandown on Friday

John and Thady Gosden paid a rare visit to the summer gallop on Racecourse Side on Saturday morning, when it felt nothing like summer with a north wind keeping the temperature down to just 4C.

The reasoning behind using the rising left-hand facility was to get a mile workout into senior pair Israr (Gary Forster) and Lord North (Kieran Shoemark) as the reopened Limekilns offered only a 7f option.

Thady Gosden with Israr and Lord North (left) on Saturday morning

The pairing finished nicely upsides and will share a horsebox again shortly as both are booked for Sandown on Friday, when Lord North is set to drop back in trip for the Group 2 bet365 Mile. The last time the eight-year-old tackled that distance was when he was second in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot in 2019.