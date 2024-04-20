Racing Post logo
Newmarket Gallops
premium

Lord North set for drop in trip in bet365 Mile at Sandown on Friday

 

John and Thady Gosden paid a rare visit to the summer gallop on Racecourse Side on Saturday morning, when it felt nothing like summer with a north wind keeping the temperature down to just 4C. 

The reasoning behind using the rising left-hand facility was to get a mile workout into senior pair Israr (Gary Forster) and Lord North (Kieran Shoemark) as the reopened Limekilns offered only a 7f option. 

Thady Gosden with Israr and Lord North (Kieran Shoemark) (left) on Saturday morning
Thady Gosden with Israr and Lord North (left) on Saturday morning

The pairing finished nicely upsides and will share a horsebox again shortly as both are booked for Sandown on Friday, when Lord North is set to drop back in trip for the Group 2 bet365 Mile. The last time the eight-year-old tackled that distance was when he was second in the Balmoral Handicap at Ascot in 2019.  

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 20 April 2024inNewmarket Gallops

Last updated 14:00, 20 April 2024

