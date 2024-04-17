Racing Post logo
Newmarket Gallops
premium

Derby hope Arabian Crown shines in Rowley Mile workout as Charlie Appleby lays out pre-Epsom plan

Arabian Crown (William Buick, left) powers past King Of Conquest (James Doyle) towards the end of a racecourse gallop
Arabian Crown (William Buick, left) powers past King Of Conquest (James Doyle) towards the end of a racecourse gallop

It would not be Craven week without a morning workout from Charlie Appleby and the Moulton Paddocks team on the Rowley Mile as Derby hope Arabian Crown, who was ridden by William Buick, worked alongside stablemate King Of Conquest.

Buick was leading onboard the son of Dubawi when coming out of the Dip, just as he was when the pair won the Group 3 Zetland Stakes at the venue in October.

Appleby said afterwards that Arabian Crown would head to the Group 3 bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown on Friday week as a prelude to Epsom, where he is a general 12-1 chance to give the trainer a third Derby triumph.  

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent

Published on 17 April 2024inNewmarket Gallops

Last updated 13:00, 17 April 2024

