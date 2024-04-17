Derby hope Arabian Crown shines in Rowley Mile workout as Charlie Appleby lays out pre-Epsom plan

It would not be Craven week without a morning workout from Charlie Appleby and the Moulton Paddocks team on the Rowley Mile as Derby hope Arabian Crown , who was ridden by William Buick, worked alongside stablemate King Of Conquest .

Buick was leading onboard the son of Dubawi when coming out of the Dip, just as he was when the pair won the Group 3 Zetland Stakes at the venue in October.

Appleby said afterwards that Arabian Crown would head to the Group 3 bet365 Classic Trial at Sandown on Friday week as a prelude to Epsom, where he is a general 12-1 chance to give the trainer a third Derby triumph.