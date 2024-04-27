Outsider Lunar Eclipse could yet be a Qipco 1,000 Guineas player if the heavens open

David Simcock is hoping for a wet week for his unbeaten filly Lunar Eclipse , who is a 66-1 chance for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas next Sunday.

The grey daughter of Night Of Thunder, impressive winner of her maiden in the mud on the Rowley Mile last November, floated up the Cambridge Road Polytrack under the trainer’s wife Jennie on Saturday morning.

Lunar Eclipse and Jennie Simcock on Saturday morning

The Rowley Mile ground is currently good to firm but rain is forecast for the West Suffolk area this weekend, although beyond that the picture is mixed. If it’s deemed not wet enough, Simcock will run the filly over further in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes on the same card.