Outsider Lunar Eclipse could yet be a Qipco 1,000 Guineas player if the heavens open
David Simcock is hoping for a wet week for his unbeaten filly Lunar Eclipse, who is a 66-1 chance for the Qipco 1,000 Guineas next Sunday.
The grey daughter of Night Of Thunder, impressive winner of her maiden in the mud on the Rowley Mile last November, floated up the Cambridge Road Polytrack under the trainer’s wife Jennie on Saturday morning.
The Rowley Mile ground is currently good to firm but rain is forecast for the West Suffolk area this weekend, although beyond that the picture is mixed. If it’s deemed not wet enough, Simcock will run the filly over further in the Listed Pretty Polly Stakes on the same card.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
Published on 27 April 2024inNewmarket Gallops
Last updated 12:00, 27 April 2024
- Sir Mark Prescott readies his string for action with progressive handicapper booked for Newcastle trip on Friday
- Lord North set for drop in trip in bet365 Mile at Sandown on Friday
- Derby hope Arabian Crown shines in Rowley Mile workout as Charlie Appleby lays out pre-Epsom plan
- Champions Day heavyweights put through their paces as Mostahdaf and Bay Bridge star on a rare October spin on the Limekilns
- Champions Day big guns warm up for Ascot with King Of Steel picking up pace ahead of Champion Stakes
- Sir Mark Prescott readies his string for action with progressive handicapper booked for Newcastle trip on Friday
- Lord North set for drop in trip in bet365 Mile at Sandown on Friday
- Derby hope Arabian Crown shines in Rowley Mile workout as Charlie Appleby lays out pre-Epsom plan
- Champions Day heavyweights put through their paces as Mostahdaf and Bay Bridge star on a rare October spin on the Limekilns
- Champions Day big guns warm up for Ascot with King Of Steel picking up pace ahead of Champion Stakes