One-time Oaks contender Infinite Cosmos nearing return after spin under Ryan Moore

There was a sighting of one-time Oaks fancy Infinite Cosmos on the Al Bahathri Polytrack on Wednesday morning. Ryan Moore turned up in his Mercedes to partner the Sir Michael Stoute-trained three-year-old just after 7am. The daughter of Sea The Stars has not been seen since finishing third in the Musidora Stakes at York in May, a race that has turned out to be smart form as the winner, Soul Sister, went on to land the Oaks.

Infinite Cosmos (Ryan Moore) wins the 1m 2f maiden fillies Newmarket 5.5.23 Pic: Edward Whitaker Credit: Edward Whitaker

Infinite Cosmos looked in good shape in a spin with a senior handicapper and could be in the mix for the Listed John Musker Stakes at Yarmouth next Wednesday, a race Stoute and Moore won with Ville De Grace in 2021.

Breeders' Cup aim