One-time Oaks contender Infinite Cosmos nearing return after spin under Ryan Moore

There was a sighting of one-time Oaks fancy Infinite Cosmos on the Al Bahathri Polytrack on Wednesday morning. Ryan Moore turned up in his Mercedes to partner the Sir Michael Stoute-trained three-year-old just after 7am. The daughter of Sea The Stars has not been seen since finishing third in the Musidora Stakes at York in May, a race that has turned out to be smart form as the winner, Soul Sister, went on to land the Oaks.
Infinite Cosmos looked in good shape in a spin with a senior handicapper and could be in the mix for the Listed John Musker Stakes at Yarmouth next Wednesday, a race Stoute and Moore won with Ville De Grace in 2021.
Breeders' Cup aim
