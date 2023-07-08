Racing Post logo
Newmarket gallops
premium

Oaks winner Soul Sister impresses in morning work before possible tilt at Group 1 next week

Soul Sister, winner of the Oaks at Epsom last month, was towards the front of the action from Clarehaven Stables at second lot on the Al Bahathri Polytrack where Kieran O’Neill had a rare sit on the daughter of Frankel.

The three-year-old, who had worked on the July course the previous week, breezed past a respected yardstick to set up a possible tilt at the Group 1 Grand Prix de Paris at Longchamp on Friday.

Soul Sister and Kieran O'Neill on Saturday morning
Soul Sister and Kieran O'Neill on Saturday morning

Lady Bamford’s filly is not among the entries for the three-year-old only contest but could be added at Tuesday’s supplementary stage at a cost of €15,000. 

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 8 July 2023Last updated 14:00, 8 July 2023
