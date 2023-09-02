Racing Post logo
Newmarket gallops
premium

Juddmonte International second Nashwa heads a number of Irish Champions Festival entries on work duty

Nashwa in Irish mix

Thick fog enveloped the Limekilns at daybreak on Saturday morning, which made things tricky, so John and Thady Gosden switched lots to use the facility at second lot at 9.15am for when it had lifted.

Hollie Doyle and Nashwa head to the Limekilns, with Al Asifah second from the left
Hollie Doyle and Nashwa head to the Limekilns, with Al Asifah second from the left

Irish Champion Stakes possible Nashwa (Hollie Doyle) kicked off the action on the trial ground, where she put herself in the mix for a trip for Leopardstown next Saturday with an impressive show over 7f.

Israr to tackle Pyledriver

Shadwell pair Angus Gold and Richard Hills also were among the post-breakfast group from Clarehaven on the Limekilns where Group 2 Princess of Wales's Stakes winner Israr was the first to use the round gallop.

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 2 September 2023Last updated 13:00, 2 September 2023
icon
