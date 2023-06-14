Inspiral sets the temperature to sizzling as she gets first go on July course

Inspiral was the first horse to set foot on the July course this year when she received special permission to work at the summer venue at 7am on Tuesday.

Frankie Dettori scooted out of the Dip on the three-time Group 1 winner after covering six furlongs and she was still pulling his arms out on the way to the washdown area, a necessity in the current heatwave as the temperature was already 20C.

Thady Gosden watches as Inspiral is washed down after working

The John and Thady Gosden-trained filly could not be in better shape for Tuesday's Group 1 Queen Anne Stakes, which owners Cheveley Park Stud won with Medicean in 2001.