Newmarket gallops
premium

Group 1 winner Nashwa set surprise all-weather return date after July course workout

The classy Nashwa was allowed exclusive use of the July Course at 7am on Saturday, where she came clear of her lead in front of the deserted stands and looks in good shape for a revised target in the Group 3 Jennings In Shiremoor Hoppings Fillies Stakes at Newcastle on Friday night.

Nashwa (right) in action on the July course

The two-time top-level winner will miss the Group 1 Pretty Polly Stakes at the Curragh over the same weekend as the John and Thady Gosden-trained filly attempts to get her head in front after her comeback fourth in the Group 2 Prix Corrida last month.

Emily and friends

The Gosdens also made use of the Al Bahathri Polytrack for other top fillies such as Emily Upjohnwho looked bang on course for the Group 1 Coral-Eclipse at Sandown next month when shining in the hands of Robert Havlin over seven furlongs. 

David MilnesNewmarket correspondent
Published on 24 June 2023Last updated 12:00, 24 June 2023
icon
