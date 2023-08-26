Chesspiece making the right moves with Crisfords keen on St Leger bid

The consistent Chesspiece made another move towards lining up in next month’s St Leger when striding out purposefully on the Cambridge Road Polytrack on Friday. Simon and Ed Crisford won their first Group 1 with Vandeek in France last weekend and will be in search of a second on Town Moor on September 16 provided there is some cut in the ground.

Among the juvenile ranks at Gainsborough Stables is an unnamed Street Sense-Gold Serenade colt, who was ridden by Harry Davies in a smart bit of work. He is one of the few in town bought at the Goffs Dubai Breeze Up Sale at Meydan in March, when he was knocked down to Anthony Stroud.

Chesspiece: aiming for Doncaster Credit: John Grossick

Foy making a point

Kevin Philippart de Foy has a 100 per cent record for his new backers Shadwell Estates courtesy of two-time winning juvenile Alsinfarah and another one of the quartet he was sent was in action on the Al Bahathri Polytrack.