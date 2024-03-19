'Everything is in the system, even my exercise' - Aidan O'Brien guides you through the inner workings of Ballydoyle

Even the tractors are shining.

Not because they are work-shy, lazy tractors like those that lounge in pristine sales showrooms, dreading the day a farmer will take them home and give their life some purpose.

No, the tractors here are grafters; hard-working and conscientious, they spend long hours chasing speedy racehorses up and down steep gallops at Ballydoyle, Aidan O’Brien’s fabled stable near the tiny village of Rosegreen in the fertile heart of County Tipperary.