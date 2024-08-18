Vauban poised to contest Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday as Willie Mullins firms up Ebor festival plans

Vauban is poised to contest the Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup at York on Friday which could provide a launchpad for another crack at the Lexus Melbourne Cup in November as Willie Mullins divulges his plans for this week's Sky Bet Ebor festival.

The six-year-old travelled over to Flemington last year amid plenty of fanfare as he went off 9-2 favourite for the prestigious handicap, but he underperformed, finishing 14th of 22.

A three-time Grade 1 winner over jumps, including the Triumph Hurdle in 2022, Vauban returned this season with a runner-up effort in the Yorkshire Cup before finishing fourth in the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot, beaten nine lengths by Kyprios.