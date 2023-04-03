Top filly and Classic winner Homeless Songs set for Leopardstown comeback on Wednesday

Last season's Irish 1,000 Guineas winner adds some star quality to Leopardstown on Wednesday after she was declared to make her comeback in the Listed Irish Stallion Farms EBF Heritage Stakes ().

Homeless Songs produced one of the most memorable performances of the entire 2022 season with a stunning five-and-a-half length victory at the Curragh, but then failed to reproduce that level in two subsequent starts.

The Moyglare Stud-owned filly, who is trained by Dermot Weld, has been kept in training as a four-year-old and faces seven rivals as she drops down in grade on her return.

Her opponents in the mile contest are headed by Listed winner Buckaroo, who has been off the track since last year's Irish 2,000 Guineas.

Ger Lyons is doubly-represented with Power Under Me, who signed off last term with a Listed success over course and distance, and another course winner in Georgeville, while last year's winning trainer Paddy Twomey sends out new recruit Mea Domina.

Homeless Songs won the Irish 1,000 Guineas Trial at Leopardstown before her Classic success when she comfortably beat Tuesday, who went on to win the Oaks at Epsom and Breeders' Cup Filly & Mare Turf at Keeneland.

She was then held back from some summer targets before returning in the Matron Stakes at the course when she could only finish fourth as the 5-4 favourite.

Homeless Songs finished her season with another defeat in the Sun Chariot at Newmarket and connections will be hoping she can rediscover her form this season, starting at Leopardstown.

