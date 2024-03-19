Constitution Hill could return at the Punchestown festival after Nicky Henderson provides positive update

Constitution Hill could make his eagerly anticipated return to action at the Punchestown festival after trainer Nicky Henderson offered a positive bulletin about the unbeaten hurdler.

The eight-time winner was unable to defend his Champion Hurdle crown last week after a scope and blood test taken following a disappointing racecourse gallop confirmed he was suffering from a respiratory infection.

While the Michael Buckley-owned seven-year-old showed signs of improvement, he had not fully recovered and Henderson had to rule him out of the meeting.

However, the trainer confirmed on Tuesday that Constitution Hill was back in full work and could be aimed at the Punchestown Champion Hurdle on May 3, provided he keeps showing him the right signs.

"We've been testing his blood every Monday since his racecourse gallop at Kempton and it's continued to correct since then, so we're happy about that," said Henderson. "He's ticking along now. He's virtually repaired and well, and he's back in normal training. We've been looking at Punchestown, but we must bear in mind the fact he's been genuinely unwell.

"If he's ready to go to Ireland then that would be fantastic, but we're taking it step by step and if he doesn't give us the right signals then we want to be ready for next season's Fighting Fifth."

Several of Henderson's string ran below par at the festival, which led to the trainer withdrawing some headline names, including Jonbon, owned by JP McManus, Sir Gino and Gold Cup hope Shishkin.

"We still have no idea what was troubling some of the other horses, but it's different to what was affecting Constitution Hill," said Henderson. "He had something quite bizarre but at least he had the sense to tell us at Kempton and then show us a blood test the next day with flashing red lights. Everything told us those who didn't run well last week were in good shape but something was stopping them.

"The likes of Shishkin, Sir Gino and Jonbon are pencilled in for Aintree, but we're going quietly this week. They'll have gentle exercise and we'll monitor the situation next week. Shishkin could go back to the Aintree Bowl, Sir Gino could go for the four-year-old race, while if Jonbon was well he could run over two and a half miles, which I'd have thought would be no problem, although I've not discussed it with JP."

Henderson provided updates on Constitution Hill and his other star names on social media before and during the Cheltenham Festival, and said he was blown away by the messages of support he received.

"Everybody has been so fantastic," added Henderson. "In particular our owners, because for them it's been a mega disappointment. The media have been wonderful – we've all learned a lot out of it – and so too has our team at Seven Barrows. Racing has been unbelievable. Everybody has been so good to us it's untrue and it's very much appreciated."

