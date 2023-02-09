'The past is a dangerous place to be living' - Danny Mullins reflects on a phenomenal weekend

Fresh from landing three Grade 1s over the weekend, Danny Mullins is keen to focus on the future and maintain his excellent form, saying the past is a "dangerous place to be living".

Mullins has already surpassed his record 46 winners by reaching his maiden half-century at a 13 per cent strike-rate this season. However, he is keen to look for the next winner, rather than bask in the weekend's glory.

He said: "It was a very good weekend. Everything is going well at the moment but that has to be maintained. It's all about the future, the past is a dangerous place to be living."

took a big step forward from her Irish debut by reversing form with Lossiemouth in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle, although the latter endured a luckless run at crucial stages. The Kenny Alexander-owned filly is now a 4-1 shot to follow up in the Triumph Hurdle in five weeks' time.

Mullins said: "It was good – she beat the Triumph Hurdle favourite. She backed up a very good run at Christmas and confirmed that she is a leading contender going to Cheltenham. Jumping is a strong asset of hers."

bounced back to form in emphatic fashion in the Dublin Chase when storming away to beat 1-4 favourite Blue Lord by seven lengths, recapturing the form which saw the seven-year-old see off Edwardstone so impressively at Aintree last season. Bookmakers were convinced enough to cut his odds to 8-1 to land the Champion Chase.

Mullins said: "The last few years, his form has come later in the season towards spring and that could be the way with him. I was delighted to get the ride on the day and I am sure Mark [Walsh] will be back on him come Cheltenham.

"The Champion Chase is perhaps more open now than what it was and he put himself into the picture."

capitalised on a below-par performance from stablemate Facile Vega to storm home to win the Tattersalls Novice Hurdle by nine and a half lengths. Last year's Triumph Hurdle fifth is now best priced at 9-2 to land the Supreme Novices' Hurdle on the opening day of the festival.

He said: "He ran very well at Christmas behind Facile Vega and improved again here. The Triumph Hurdle last year was run at a slow pace and he likes to gallop along, so a Supreme should suit him that bit better."

Mullins also steered and last year's Triumph Hurdle winner to run creditable races in their respective Grade 1 races and felt there could be more to come from both.

He said: "Cheltenham might suit Dysart Dynamo better. Leopardstown has a long straight, while Cheltenham is tighter and fences come at you quicker, which might give him a chance to settle better. His jumping is fantastic, so you couldn't rule him out of being a big contender in an Arkle.

"Vauban ran a good race. He's learning all the time and is gaining more experience, and you wouldn't discount him in a Champion Hurdle."

