'The past is a dangerous place to be living' - Danny Mullins reflects on a phenomenal weekend
Fresh from landing three Grade 1s over the weekend, Danny Mullins is keen to focus on the future and maintain his excellent form, saying the past is a "dangerous place to be living".
Mullins has already surpassed his record 46 winners by reaching his maiden half-century at a 13 per cent strike-rate this season. However, he is keen to look for the next winner, rather than bask in the weekend's glory.
He said: "It was a very good weekend. Everything is going well at the moment but that has to be maintained. It's all about the future, the past is a dangerous place to be living."
Gala Marceau took a big step forward from her Irish debut by reversing form with Lossiemouth in the Spring Juvenile Hurdle, although the latter endured a luckless run at crucial stages. The Kenny Alexander-owned filly is now a 4-1 shot to follow up in the Triumph Hurdle in five weeks' time.
Mullins said: "It was good – she beat the Triumph Hurdle favourite. She backed up a very good run at Christmas and confirmed that she is a leading contender going to Cheltenham. Jumping is a strong asset of hers."
Gentleman De Mee bounced back to form in emphatic fashion in the Dublin Chase when storming away to beat 1-4 favourite Blue Lord by seven lengths, recapturing the form which saw the seven-year-old see off Edwardstone so impressively at Aintree last season. Bookmakers were convinced enough to cut his odds to 8-1 to land the Champion Chase.
Mullins said: "The last few years, his form has come later in the season towards spring and that could be the way with him. I was delighted to get the ride on the day and I am sure Mark [Walsh] will be back on him come Cheltenham.
"The Champion Chase is perhaps more open now than what it was and he put himself into the picture."
Il Etait Temps capitalised on a below-par performance from stablemate Facile Vega to storm home to win the Tattersalls Novice Hurdle by nine and a half lengths. Last year's Triumph Hurdle fifth is now best priced at 9-2 to land the Supreme Novices' Hurdle on the opening day of the festival.
He said: "He ran very well at Christmas behind Facile Vega and improved again here. The Triumph Hurdle last year was run at a slow pace and he likes to gallop along, so a Supreme should suit him that bit better."
Mullins also steered Dysart Dynamo and last year's Triumph Hurdle winner Vauban to run creditable races in their respective Grade 1 races and felt there could be more to come from both.
He said: "Cheltenham might suit Dysart Dynamo better. Leopardstown has a long straight, while Cheltenham is tighter and fences come at you quicker, which might give him a chance to settle better. His jumping is fantastic, so you couldn't rule him out of being a big contender in an Arkle.
"Vauban ran a good race. He's learning all the time and is gaining more experience, and you wouldn't discount him in a Champion Hurdle."
