Fog forces Naas to call second inspection at 9.30am for its Grade 1 card on Sunday

Sunday's card at Naas, headlined by the Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle, will need to pass a second inspection at 9.30am due to fog.

Despite concerns about overnight sub-zero temperatures, frost is not an issue with the ground raceable for the seven-race card set to start at 12.30pm.

Yet fog, which is forecast to clear slowly through the morning, is the main point of concern.

Clerk of the course Brendan Sheridan said on Sunday morning: "It got down to -2C overnight and we have a grass frost, but it didn't get into the ground. The track is perfectly raceable, but we do have fog.

"Speaking with Met Eireann, the fog is due to shift slowly through the morning. We'll have further updates with the first at 9.30am.

"The ground is soft, soft to heavy on both tracks."

The Gordon Elliott-trained Firefox heads the betting for the day's top-level contest, which has been won by Envoi Allen and Bob Olinger in recent years. Ile Atlantique appears to be Willie Mullins' main contender.

Racing in Britain on Sunday takes place at Plumpton, which hosts its first Premier fixture, and Wolverhampton this evening.

