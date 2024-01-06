'It looks very competitive' - Willie Mullins and Gordon Elliott assess their Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle favourites

The Grade 1 Lawlor's of Naas Novice Hurdle promises to be an enthralling and informative contest and a new favourite for the Ballymore or Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle will almost certainly be anointed once the winner crosses the line.

Firefox and Ile Atlantique renew their rivalry after just three-quarters of a length separated them in a Fairyhouse bumper last season and both have impressed in winning maiden hurdles this season.

The Gordon Elliott-trained Firefox was successful for the fourth time in a row when running out a cosy winner of a Fairyhouse maiden hurdle last month, leaving the promising Ballyburn two and a half lengths behind, and the form was emphatically enhanced when that rival was a 25-length winner of a maiden hurdle at Leopardstown over Christmas.

The step-up in trip should prove no issue for Firefox given how well he stayed in his bumpers and Jack Kennedy has elected to partner him over Croke Park , who he rode to victory in the Grade 3 Monksfield Novice Hurdle at Navan in November. Sam Ewing takes the mount on the six-year-old and testing conditions would bring him even further into the equation given he was impressive on a heavy surface on his penultimate start at Clonmel.

Henry de Bromhead saddles An Tobar who was not beaten far when third in the Royal Bond Novice Hurdle last month. That form is working out nicely and he is open to plenty of improvement given that was just his second start over hurdles, while the step up in trip should suit this point-to-point winner.

Ile Atlantique leads the Closutton quintet given he is the choice of Paul Townend. The six-year-old landed one of his three bumper starts, defeating subsequent Grade 1 winner Feronily on his Irish debut 12 months ago before finishing second to Stellar Story and the reopposing Firefox.

He went with plenty of verve in his bumpers, travelling powerfully in the lead and looking the most likely winner in both his defeats before getting collared late on. However, hurdles seemed to have helped him on that front as he settled nicely at Gowran Park when running out a stylish winner of a maiden hurdle by 19 lengths. If he settles over this extra half mile, there will be little to split him and Firefox once again.

Of Mullins' other runners, Chapeau De Soleil made a promising start over hurdles at Clonmel last month and should enjoy the conditions and going left-handed, while Lecky Watson could feature if they go a strong gallop. Mystical Power , whose dam is the legendary Annie Power, has been impressive in both starts but this may be a big ask given he's been off since July and Readin Tommy Wrong could be overpriced as he will relish this extra distance.

Elliott: step up in trip should not bother Firefox

Gordon Elliott relies on exciting novice hurdlers Firefox and Croke Park in his bid for a fifth victory in the race since 2017.

Firefox seeks his fifth consecutive success after accounting for another top prospect in Ballyburn at Fairyhouse last month and he could cement his reputation as one of the top novice hurdlers by landing this Grade 1.

Croke Park has taken extremely well to hurdling, landing both his starts in decisive fashion. His latest win came in Grade 3 company at Navan over this trip and Elliott feels a stamina test will bring out the best in Sam Ewing's mount.

He said: "Firefox did it well at Fairyhouse last time and his form looks good. I don't think the step up in trip will bother him. Croke Park will likely stay further so the more of a test it is for him the better and Naas should suit him. Both horses are in good form but it looks a very competitive race."

Ile Atlantique 'working well' in prep for Grade 1 tilt

Paul Townend has chosen to ride Ile Atlantique from Willie Mullins' five-strong team and the Tony Bloom-owned novice hurdler is the chief threat to Firefox according to the betting.

Three of Mullins' other four runners are unbeaten over hurdles as the champion trainer attempts to follow up Champ Kiely's success in the race last season.

Mullins said: "Paul has picked Ile Atlantique which must mean something and he's been working well at home. I think the extra half mile will be a huge benefit to him.

"Patrick [Mullins] was very impressed with Chapeau De Soleil when he won on him at Clonmel. Mystical Power did it well at Galway and has improved plenty. On his pedigree I think he'll handle the soft to heavy ground and it will be interesting to see how his summer form weighs up with the winter form.

"Lecky Watson will need to jump better than he did at Navan but he has a chance. Readin Tommy Wrong only just beat Lisnagar Fortune at Cork but they pulled well clear and he will benefit hugely for the step up in trip."

An Tobar aims to emulate Bog Olinger for Robcour

An Tobar steps up in trip after his Royal Bond third over 2m last month and connections will be hoping he can emulate dual Cheltenham Festival winner Bob Olinger by landing this race for trainer Henry de Bromhead.

The Robcour-owned seven-year-old landed a Fairyhouse maiden hurdle in impressive style in November before being beaten under three lengths in Grade 1 company at the same track last time.

De Bromhead said: "We were delighted with An Tobar's run in the Royal Bond, he ran really well. It looked like a step up to two and a half miles would suit him that day so we're hoping for a good run."

