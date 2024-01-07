Richard Birch tackles Plumpton's Premier card after four winners at 15-2, 10-3, 15-8 and 2-7 on Saturday
Racing Post tipster Richard Birch has his say on all seven races as Plumpton hosts its first Premier raceday on Sunday . . .
12.45 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Tom Cannon Juvenile Hurdle 2m
Through The Ages, an impressive winner at Newbury last month, looks a four-year-old going places. He acts well on testing ground and should have little difficulty following up.
Birchy's tip: Through The Ages
1.15 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Mike Cattermole Novices’ Limited Handicap Chase 2m4f
Oxygen, who bids for a hat-trick, will have plenty of supporters but a 6lb rise might be enough to stop him. Authorised Speed looked the likely winner at Ascot last time until he fell two out, and has the class to concede 18lb to his principal rival.
Birchy's tip: Authorised Speed
1.45 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Chris Gordon EBF “National Hunt” Novices’ Hurdle 2m4½f
Classic Anthem, a £200,000 purchase in April 2022, stayed on strongly to beat He’s A Latchico at Sandown over 2m on heavy ground. The six-year-old should improve again for this step up in trip and can complete his double en route to better things.
Birchy's tip: Classic Anthem
2.15 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Sussex Stayers Handicap Hurdle 3m1f
Eldorado Allen is rated 10lb lower over hurdles than fences. Last seen finishing a highly creditable fourth to Datsalrightgino in Newbury’s Coral Gold Cup, he could prove tough to beat under Freddie Gingell, who takes off a valuable 5lb. Very soft ground holds no fears.
Birchy's tip: Eldorado Allen
2.50 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Sussex National Handicap Chase 3m4½f
Special Acceptance makes maximum each-way appeal from the foot of the weights. Runner-up in 2021 off 118, Paul Webber’s charge is able to compete from an 8lb lower mark this time. His two runs at Huntingdon and Plumpton this term have both been encouraging, and there’s no doubt he’s been carefully primed for another crack at the £35,000 endurance test.
Birchy's tip: Special Acceptance
3.25 Plumpton
BetGoodwin Hayley Turner Handicap Chase 2m3½f
Flagrant Delitiep isn’t the force of old, but a mark of 103 makes him of some interest with conditions ideal. He won off 127 in March 2022.
Birchy's tip: Flagrant Delitiep
3.55 Plumpton
Zoe Davison Memorial Handicap Hurdle 2m
Colours On Canvas created a good impression when successful at Lingfield. He can prove a class above these rivals.
Birchy's tip: Colours On Canvas
