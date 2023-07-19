'She has improved for each run this season' - Chris Hayes hopeful of big effort from Azazat in Irish Oaks

Chris Hayes and Dermot Weld have their sights set on a fillies' Classic double on Saturday when Azazat lines up in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh with what they believe is a strong chance of being in the frame.

Hayes and Weld, who landed the Irish 1,000 Guineas with Tahiyra in May, have an improving filly in Azazat. She has taken a significant step forward in each of her three runs this season and ran the Paddy Twomey-trained Rosscarbery to half a length in the Munster Oaks on her latest start.

She could face up to five opponents from Ballydoyle, including Oaks runner-up Savethelastdance and Ribblesdale winner Warm Heart, but Hayes is hopeful the Camelot filly can continue to progress.