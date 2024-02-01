Rachael Blackmore raises £150,000 in Betfair drive for racing charities and hoping to boost pot at Dublin Racing Festival

Rachael Blackmore is primed to deliver another boost to the charity drive of Betfair's Serial Winners Fund with a handful of leading rides at the Dublin Racing Festival this weekend.

Blackmore, who serves as a Betfair racing ambassador, will boost the fund by £5,000 for every winner she lands this season, with £150,000 already amassed for the Injured Jockeys Fund (IJF) and the Irish Injured Jockeys.

The charity challenge was launched by Betfair at the end of November with an initial £100,000 donation and will run until Grand National day for a maximum fund of £250,000.

Betfair tipster Daryl Carter visited Oaksey House in Lambourn to see the work done by the IJF, which includes coaching, rehabilitation and on-site accommodation for long-term treatment.

Among Oaksey House's residents Carter met was former jockey Wayne Burton, who sustained a complete spinal cord injury from a fall at Exeter in 2008 but is gearing up to tackle the London Marathon in April.

''It's great to see how the money raised by the Serial Winners Fund will contribute to the amazing work the IJF are doing at their Lambourn Centre," said Charlotte Booth, chief commercial officer for Betfair.

"The support provided by the dedicated team is incredible, and with each winner Rachael rides the fund will continue to grow. It's exciting for us to be part of something that is helping deliver such essential services to jockeys."

Blackmore could increase the charity fund this weekend with leading rides for Henry de Bromhead including Irish Champion Hurdle contender Bob Olinger , Dublin Chase hopeful Captain Guinness and Slade Steel , who is unbeaten this season and lines up in Sunday's Grade 1 2m novice hurdle.

Donations towards Wayne Burton's London Marathon push can be made here .

