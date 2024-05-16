Senators urge minister to consider exemption for racing channels from advertising watershed in controversial gambling bill

A number of senators urged minister James Browne to consider an exemption for subscription-based racing channels from the advertising watershed, which is set to be introduced as part of the Gambling Regulation Bill, during a lengthy debate in Ireland's Seanad Eireann (upper house) this week.

The bill, which legislates for a ban on gambling advertising between 5.30am and 9pm, passed through the final stage of the legislative process in Dail Eireann (lower house) this month and has now passed through the first and second stage in the Seanad. It needs to negotiate three more stages in the upper house before it is signed into law by the president.

Few TDs reflected racing's concerns during the Dail debates, with Independent TD Mattie McGrath one of those to speak in support of the industry during the report stage. However, several senators expressed concerns regarding the potentially "detrimental" impact on the sport should racing coverage be lost.

Fianna Fail's Timmy Dooley said: "This issue has been raised by a number of owners of horses, trainers and people involved in the point-to-point business, a strong element of which is in my county. They believe from media coverage in recent weeks that Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing are seriously worried about their ability to continue broadcasting Irish race meetings to an Irish audience in light of the gambling advertising watershed ban, which is proposed within the regulation.

"They believe these represent key pillars in the ability to market the sport and, importantly, our bloodstock sector. They are seriously worried that if racing were to disappear from our television screens because it would be no longer commercially viable for those channels to broadcast here at home, it would have a detrimental impact on the Irish horseracing industry and would represent a terrible blow to their livelihoods and local economies."

Independent TD Sharon Keogan added: "We all care about people impacted by gambling and welcome measures that will safeguard them, but this must not be done at the expense of an industry so vital to employment and tourism across the north-east and the rest of the country and that creates so much enjoyment for people, the vast majority of who bet in moderation and go racing.

"We must be cautious in proceeding with this bill but I certainly welcome it and look forward to engaging in the debate on the remaining stages."

Fine Gael's Garret Ahearn also expressed concern and cited the Australian model, in which paid TV stations are exempt from advertising watersheds, as an option worth exploring.

James Browne: offering racing channels a monopoly on gambling advertising would contravene competition law

However, the junior minister in the Department of Justice, James Browne, who is responsible for drafting the legislation, stated that offering racing channels a "monopoly" on gambling advertising would contravene competition law, while also stating that Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing would have little trouble in tailoring their advertisements in Ireland to satisfy the incoming legislation.

He said: "If we were to give two TV stations a monopoly on gambling advertising into the country, it would not survive under competition law. This would give them an extraordinary monopoly providing enormous financial worth to those companies.

"It is completely untrue that there is any kind of technical impediment from them showing different advertisements in two different states. It does not stand up to any kind of scrutiny. In fact, TV stations now have the software to show two people in two houses beside each other different ads at the same time. Therefore, there is no technical difficulty there."

The bill is due for committee stage next Tuesday in the Seanad where it will be examined by section and amendments may be introduced.

