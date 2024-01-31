Should you back or avoid these eight red-hot favourites at the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown?

The Dublin Racing Festival takes place this weekend with some high-class action across the two days. We have assessed the chances of the eight ante-post favourites for the Grade 1 contests and if you should back or avoid them at their current odds . . .

Race: Nathaniel Lacy & Solicitors Novice Hurdle (1.20, Saturday)

Odds: 2-1

A bumper winner at the Punchestown festival last year, he made a fine introduction to hurdling when an easy winner over 2m3½f at that track.

He looked like he was mounting a serious challenge in a Grade 1 race at this track over Christmas over 2m, but made a serious mistake at the last and was beaten six and a half lengths into second by Caldwell Potter.

The five-year-old steps up to the longest trip he has faced and could come up against a lot of last-time-out winners who are already proven at the distance.

Verdict: A good second in a Grade 1 here last time but unexposed at this trip and this looks a far deeper contest. AVOID

Predators Gold: favourite for the opening Grade 1 of the Dublin Racing Festival on Saturday Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

Race: McCann FitzGerald Spring Juvenile Hurdle (1.50, Saturday)

Odds: 15-8

A winner on the Flat in France, he made a stunning hurdles debut at Punchestown on New Year's Eve to surge into the Triumph Hurdle reckoning.

He won as he pleased by 22 lengths in a race his trainer Willie Mullins has unleashed his best juveniles in before, and the form has been boosted with the third-placed horse winning since.

However, Mullins also has some other deeply unexposed horses entered who could be just as classy. Only one of the last four favourites has won this race too.

Verdict: Easy winner of hurdles debut at Punchestown last time and could be anything, but faces some unexposed rivals who were just as impressive on their jumping bow. AVOID

Storm Heart: can he become a leading contender for the Triumph Hurdle on Saturday? Credit: Patrick McCann

Race: Goffs Irish Arkle Novice Chase (2.25, Saturday)

Odds: 4-7

Last year's star novice hurdler over two miles, he ended his season with an impressive success in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

Owned and trained by Barry Connell, Marine Nationale made a fine comeback on his chasing debut over this course-and-distance last month, jumping with aplomb before easing to success.

He is already odds-on for the Arkle and can take advantage of Gaelic Warrior's tendency to jump to his right at this track.

Verdict: Last season's star novice hurdler who could not be more impressive on chasing debut. The one to beat. BACK

Marine Nationale: Arkle favourite runs in the Irish equivalent on Saturday Credit: Caroline Norris

Race: Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup (3.35, Saturday)

Odds: 1-2

An impressive winner of this race last year, Willie Mullins' star then went on to claim Cheltenham Gold Cup glory under Paul Townend.

However, he subsequently suffered two shock defeats in the Punchestown Gold Cup and John Durkan Memorial Chase behind Fastorslow, who could reoppose.

People may have started to question whether his true ability remained but he roared back to his best with a stunning win in the Savills Chase over course-and-distance. If he replicates that he should be able to turn the tables on Fastorslow.

Verdict: Brilliant winner of this race and the Cheltenham Gold Cup last year and beat some of Ireland's best chasers with a breathtaking Savills Chase win last time. Hard to oppose. BACK

Galopin Des Champs: defends his Irish Gold Cup title on Saturday Credit: Caroline Norris

Race: Ladbrokes Novice Chase (1.10, Sunday)

Odds: 11-8

A classy bumper horse last season who finished runner-up in the Champion Bumper at Cheltenham and has been fast-tracked to chasing.

After defeat on his fences bow behind possible rival American Mike, he stormed to an impressive 17-length win over this course-and-distance at Christmas.

That was an eyecatching performance but this is a major step up and his rivals could include Grade 1 winners Grangeclare West, Gaelic Warrior and Facile Vega.

Verdict: Emerged as a classy chaser with impressive success over course-and-distance but may be vulnerable to already proven Grade 1 performers. AVOID

Fact To File: faces a tough task in the Ladbrokes Novice Chase Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Race: Tattersalls Ireland 50th Derby Sale Novice Hurdle (1.40, Sunday)

Odds: 10-11

Ballyburn is of the most exciting novice hurdlers this season but he suffered a shock defeat on his hurdling debut at Fairyhouse last month.

However, he put that behind him with an effortless 25-length win over 2m4f at this track over the festive period.

He has yet to be tested at this level but is already the leading contender for the Supreme and Baring Bingham Novices' Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival and could take this in his stride.

Verdict: Bounced back from shock hurdles debut defeat with stunning win here last time and has more raw talent than his rivals. BACK

Ballyburn and Paul Townend: stormed to victory at the track last time Credit: Patrick McCann

Race: Ladbrokes Dublin Chase (2.10, Sunday)

Odds: 2-5

The seven-year-old took all before him in a brilliant novice chase season last year, winning the Irish Arkle, Arkle and at the Punchestown festival in easy fashion.

He made a fine return when outclassing his rivals in the Hilly Way Chase last month and was set for a clash against Jonbon in the Clarence House Chase before it was rescheduled.

Trainer Willie Mullins has diverted him here and he is 13lb clear of his nearest rival Dinoblue on ratings. He should have an easy task on his hands for his Cheltenham Festival prep run.

Verdict: Queen Mother Champion Chase favourite after fine return at Cork and should easily outclass this field. BACK

El Fabiolo: Queen Mother Champion Chase favourite runs in the Dublin Chase this weekend Credit: Alan Crowhurst (Getty Images)

Race: Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle (2.45, Sunday)

Odds: 1-4

The clear second-best hurdler in Britain and Ireland behind Constitution Hill and has been in as good as form as ever this season.

He returned with an easy win against inferior rivals in the Morgiana Hurdle before brushing aside high-class stablemate Impaire Et Passe in the Matheson Hurdle over course-and-distance at Christmas.

The Willie Mullins-trained star faces that rival off level weights again and a similar performance should see him get the job done once more.

Verdict: Impressive as ever with two Grade 1 wins this season and a big turnaround from Impaire Et Passe is needed if he is to defeat his stablemate. BACK

State Man: had the measure of Impaire Et Passe in the Matheson Hurdle last time Credit: Patrick McCann

