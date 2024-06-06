'He could be a horse for the Hong Kong Derby' - Dee Stakes winner Capulet leaves Aidan O'Brien for Far East
Capulet, winner of last month's Dee Stakes, will leave Aidan O'Brien and continue his racing career in Hong Kong in the silks of Peter Lau, which have been carried to eight Group 1 victories by Romantic Warrior.
The Justify colt raced three times as a juvenile, including placed efforts in the Group 2 Champions Juvenile Stakes at Leopardstown and in the Royal Lodge at Newmarket. He began his three-year-old campaign with a third at Chelmsford before going on to score at Chester last month when defeating Bracken's Laugh by half a length. He will go into training with Danny Shum, the trainer of Romantic Warrior.
The deal was brokered by Mark McStay, of the Newmarket-based Avenue Bloodstock, and Hong Kong agent Eric Sze. McStay said: "We're delighted to have secured the horse on behalf of Mr Lau in conjunction with Hong Kong-based agene Eric Sze of Standard Bloodstock.
