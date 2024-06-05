'He's been in super form since the Curragh' - White Birch thriving ahead of next assignment at Ascot or Saint-Cloud
Last month's impressive Tattersalls Gold Cup winner White Birch is set for either another showdown with Auguste Rodin at Royal Ascot or be pointed at the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, as connections have been enthused with how the talented grey bounced out of his latest assignment at the Curragh.
The four-year-old showed plenty of quality in his Classic year, running out an impressive winner of the Ballysax Stakes before finishing runner-up in the Dante and third behind Auguste Rodin in the Derby. However, he has taken a huge step forward in his three starts this season.
After landing Group 3 and Group 2 events on his first two outings, he was assigned a rematch with Auguste Rodin in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh and duly thundered away from last season's dual Derby winner by three lengths.
- Broadcaster puts questions to Irish racing's governing body ahead of documentary on slaughter of retired racehorses
- 'He's very classy on his day and could run twice that week' - Gordon Elliott reveals team for Royal Ascot
- 'She could be at her best in the autumn' - more to come from Oaks heroine Ezeliya says Dermot Weld
- Paddy Twomey has Group 1 plans for exciting filly whose form was franked by Oaks winner Ezeliya
- Irish Derby and Eclipse both on the table for brilliant City Of Troy as connections mull over tilt on dirt in the Travers Stakes
