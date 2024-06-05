Racing Post logo
Search icon
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:10 Newton AbbotHorse icon
Digital NewspaperHorse TrackerFree BetsMy BookmakersSubscribe
icon
Log In
icon
Racing Post logo
Horse iconnext race off
Chevron down
Menu icon
Horse icon
next race
16:10 Newton AbbotHorse icon
  • MoreChevron down
PartialLogo
Ireland
premium

'He's been in super form since the Curragh' - White Birch thriving ahead of next assignment at Ascot or Saint-Cloud

White Birch and Colin Keane see off Auguste Rodin in the Tattersalls Gold Cup
White Birch and Colin Keane see off Auguste Rodin in the Tattersalls Gold CupCredit: Patrick McCann

Last month's impressive Tattersalls Gold Cup winner White Birch is set for either another showdown with Auguste Rodin at Royal Ascot or be pointed at the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, as connections have been enthused with how the talented grey bounced out of his latest assignment at the Curragh.

The four-year-old showed plenty of quality in his Classic year, running out an impressive winner of the Ballysax Stakes before finishing runner-up in the Dante and third behind Auguste Rodin in the Derby. However, he has taken a huge step forward in his three starts this season.

After landing Group 3 and Group 2 events on his first two outings, he was assigned a rematch with Auguste Rodin in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh and duly thundered away from last season's dual Derby winner by three lengths.

Read the full story

Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.

Subscribe to unlock
  • Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
  • Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
  • Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
  • Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
  • Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
  • Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Subscribe

Already a subscriber?Log in

Conor FennellyReporter

inIreland

iconCopy
more inIreland
more inIreland