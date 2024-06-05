'He's been in super form since the Curragh' - White Birch thriving ahead of next assignment at Ascot or Saint-Cloud

Last month's impressive Tattersalls Gold Cup winner White Birch is set for either another showdown with Auguste Rodin at Royal Ascot or be pointed at the Grand Prix de Saint-Cloud, as connections have been enthused with how the talented grey bounced out of his latest assignment at the Curragh.

The four-year-old showed plenty of quality in his Classic year, running out an impressive winner of the Ballysax Stakes before finishing runner-up in the Dante and third behind Auguste Rodin in the Derby. However, he has taken a huge step forward in his three starts this season.

After landing Group 3 and Group 2 events on his first two outings, he was assigned a rematch with Auguste Rodin in the Tattersalls Gold Cup at the Curragh and duly thundered away from last season's dual Derby winner by three lengths.