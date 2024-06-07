'He's a serious horse and he's only going to get better' - Bucanero Fuerte all set for a crack at the Commonwealth Cup
The Commonwealth Cup has only gone to Ireland once in its history but Adrian Murray feels Bucanero Fuerte has what it takes to double that account at Royal Ascot on Friday week and reports him to have blossomed since his successful return at Naas.
Caravaggio, who is also the shortest priced winner of the race at 5-6, is the only Irish-trained representative on the roll of honour but Bucanero Fuerte is already a Group 1 winner having won last year's Phoenix Stakes in fine style and boasts a rating of 120. Inisherin, the 4-1 favourite with Paddy Power, is only rated 113.
Bucanero Fuerte also has the option of the King Charles III Stakes over five furlongs on the opening day, for which he is a 12-1 shot, but Murray said the Commonwealth Cup is definitely the plan and the whole camp are looking forward to it.
Read the full story
Read award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing, with exclusive news, interviews, columns, investigations, stable tours and subscriber-only emails.
Subscribe to unlock
- Racing Post digital newspaper (worth over £100 per month)
- Award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing
- Expert tips from the likes of Tom Segal and Paul Kealy
- Replays and results analysis from all UK and Irish racecourses
- Form study tools including the Pro Card and Horse Tracker
- Extensive archive of statistics covering horses, trainers, jockeys, owners, pedigree and sales data
Already a subscriber?Log in
inIreland
- 'He could be a horse for the Hong Kong Derby' - Dee Stakes winner Capulet leaves Aidan O'Brien for Far East
- Guineas runner-up Porta Fortuna set to bid for back-to-back Royal Ascot victories but target undecided
- 'The solution will be found and we have time to put one in place' - Suzanne Eade insists racing will remain on Irish TV screens
- 'He's been in super form since the Curragh' - White Birch thriving ahead of next assignment at Ascot or Saint-Cloud
- Broadcaster puts questions to Irish racing's governing body ahead of documentary on slaughter of retired racehorses
- 'He could be a horse for the Hong Kong Derby' - Dee Stakes winner Capulet leaves Aidan O'Brien for Far East
- Guineas runner-up Porta Fortuna set to bid for back-to-back Royal Ascot victories but target undecided
- 'The solution will be found and we have time to put one in place' - Suzanne Eade insists racing will remain on Irish TV screens
- 'He's been in super form since the Curragh' - White Birch thriving ahead of next assignment at Ascot or Saint-Cloud
- Broadcaster puts questions to Irish racing's governing body ahead of documentary on slaughter of retired racehorses