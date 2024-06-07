'He's a serious horse and he's only going to get better' - Bucanero Fuerte all set for a crack at the Commonwealth Cup

The Commonwealth Cup has only gone to Ireland once in its history but Adrian Murray feels Bucanero Fuerte has what it takes to double that account at Royal Ascot on Friday week and reports him to have blossomed since his successful return at Naas.

Caravaggio, who is also the shortest priced winner of the race at 5-6, is the only Irish-trained representative on the roll of honour but Bucanero Fuerte is already a Group 1 winner having won last year's Phoenix Stakes in fine style and boasts a rating of 120. Inisherin, the 4-1 favourite with Paddy Power, is only rated 113.

Bucanero Fuerte also has the option of the King Charles III Stakes over five furlongs on the opening day, for which he is a 12-1 shot, but Murray said the Commonwealth Cup is definitely the plan and the whole camp are looking forward to it.