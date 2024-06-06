Racing Post logo
Guineas runner-up Porta Fortuna set to bid for back-to-back Royal Ascot victories but target undecided

Porta Fortuna:
Porta Fortuna: no decision yet between Coronation Stakes and Commonwealth CupCredit: Mark Cranham

The 1,000 Guineas runner-up Porta Fortuna will bid to repeat her Royal Ascot success of last year for Donnacha O'Brien as connections mull over taking on the colts in the Commonwealth Cup on Friday or sticking to a mile in the Coronation Stakes on the same day.

The Caravaggio filly won four of her seven starts as a juvenile, including a Group 3 at Naas, the Albany Stakes and the Group 1 Cheveley Park Stakes before filling the runner-up spot in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Fillies Turf over a mile.

She went down by just a neck to the Roger Varian-trained Elmalka in the Guineas under Tom Marquand and O'Brien said: "Ascot is the plan with Porta Fortuna but we're still undecided as to which race. She'll be left in both the Coronation and the Commonwealth. She's in good form. She ran very well in the Guineas and Tom gave her a lovely ride."

Conor FennellyReporter

inIreland

