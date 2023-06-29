IHRB in disarray after 'grave' financial matter comes to light

The financial governance surrounding the Irish Racing Regulatory Board is in disarray after it emerged in an explosive sitting of the Public Accounts Committee (PAC) on Thursday morning that its chief financial officer Donal O’Shea is taking what was described as “voluntary leave” with immediate effect.

Darragh O’Loughlin, the IHRB’s chief executive, made an intervention in his prepared opening statement before PAC to reveal that disclosures made to him in his preparations for the hearing had unearthed a matter of “grave concern”.

“Within the past 48 hours, in the course of preparing for this meeting, I became aware of a hitherto unknown issue that occurred in early 2022 which caused grave concern,” O’Loughlin told the cross-party committee.

“I immediately brought it to the attention of the chair of the audit and risk committee and the board of the IHRB. The board has commissioned a full review of the matter to be conducted by an independent firm. The preliminary facts, as they are known, have been disclosed to the relevant bodies, including the office of the comptroller and auditor general, Horse Racing Ireland, and the department of agriculture, food and the marine.

“The committee will appreciate that I am not in a position to give any further details on the matter, pending the outcome of the independent review.”

When pressed on the matter, O’Loughlin said: “Our chief financial officer is currently on voluntary leave, without prejudice to his position, since yesterday.”

Under duress from members of the committee, he then confirmed that the issue was “financial in nature” and related to “governance around financial transactions”.

He refused to answer whether O’Shea had been asked to take leave or volunteered to do so.

O’Loughlin told the committee it could take “a number of months” for the review to be completed.

Denis Egan: took early retirement in the autumn of 2021 Credit: Patrick McCann (racingpost.com/photos)

The Social Democrats TD Catherine Murphy then moved on to the matter of the controversial payments made to the former IHRB chief executive Denis Egan, who took early retirement in the autumn of 2021.

In March, it was revealed that Egan received an exit payment of €384,870, a figure that was 58 per cent above what he was entitled to under the terms of the redundancy scheme.

It emerged that the extra €140,000 was paid by the Turf Club and the Irish National Hunt Steeplechase Committee and did not come from public funds. O’Loughlin said an independent audit had shown that the payment was tax compliant.

Egan’s remuneration package had not previously publicly disclosed despite it being funded by public money from HRI due to a derogation from the minister for agriculture, and a note in the 2021 financial statements – which PAC had convened to discuss – stated that the IHRB did not comply with the minister’s request to include those details. O’Loughlin said that the minister wrote a letter to the IHRB in May 2022 advising that he was lifting the derogation.

“That placed us in a difficult position legally because the contract of employment of the individual in question didn’t contain any provisions providing for the publication of his terms and conditions. Under GDPR and the payment of wages legislation, individuals have a right to privacy save when they waive that right.”

However, the comptroller and auditor general Seamus McCarthy then intervened to say that they had requested to see the contract, but that it was not produced.

“The only contract that was available was for his appointment as CFO previously with the Turf Club, which dated back to 1997,” McCarthy said. “For an organisation not to have a contract of employment with its chief executive, or any employee, is a very significant matter.”

The creation of the IHRB, which is funded by HRI to the tune of €16 million in 2023, as a limited company superseded the old Turf Club regime in 2018. When Murphy challenged Gordon Conroy, the department of agriculture’s chief financial officer, about the absence of a relevant contract for Egan, he said: “I guess that’s what we’ve been informed through HRI, which has governance over the IHRB, and we were satisfied with that explanation.”

McCarthy then pointed out: “Since there isn’t a contract, there wasn’t an agreement not to disclose the figures. The other matter is the department raised the issue with HRI about the two disclosures in May of 2022, but the accounts weren’t actually signed off until December of 2022, so there was ample opportunity there to make the disclosure.”

“I think that speaks for it all,” Murphy responded, while also acknowledging O’Loughlin only began in his role 12 months ago. “I’m reminded by the things you identified in your opening statement, and talk about integrity, and given this is the regulatory body, it certainly doesn’t align with how you would expect things to be conducted. You would not expect the minister to be ignored and you would expect contracts to be in place at the very least. I would have thought that was self-evident.”

Read these next:

Curragh chief Brian Kavanagh reports strong ticket sales ahead of Irish Derby weekend

'I'm very happy with his preparation' - Sprewell set for Irish Derby rematch with Auguste Rodin

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Stay ahead of the field with 50 per cent off the ultimate racing subscription. Enjoy the Racing Post digital newspaper and award-winning journalism from the best writers in racing. Plus, make informed betting decisions with our expert tips and form study tools. Head to the subscription page and select 'Get Ultimate Monthly', then enter the code WELCOME2023 to get 50 per cent off your first three months*.

*Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code WELCOME2023.

First three payments will be charged at £19.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter.

Offer expires 31/12/2023. Customers wishing to cancel will need to contact us at least seven days before their subscription is due to renew.