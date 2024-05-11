Racing TV rejects claims revenue void caused by an advertising ban could be filled with increased bookmaker contributions

Racing TV's coverage of Irish racing remains "unviable" under changes proposed by the impending Gambling Regulation Bill, according to parent company the Racecourse Media Group (RMG), who rejected claims that increased contributions from bookmakers could fill the void caused by an advertising ban.

The bill, which legislates for a ban on gambling advertising between 5.30am and 9pm, moved a significant step closer to being signed into law this month when it passed through the final stage of the legislative process in Dail Eireann.

Reports this weekend have suggested that Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing had agreed deals with betting partners where there would be an increased emphasis on contributions from bookmakers during racing coverage to alleviate the financial impact of losing gambling advertising.

But RMG on Saturday stated that such a solution would be unfeasible and would contravene advertising regulations.

Martin Stevenson, RMG's chief executive officer, told the Racing Post: "Having bookmakers’ contributions on the channel as a replacement for ads or stings is completely against the regulator Ofcom's advertising regulations. We can categorically say that no deals have been reached with bookmaker partners on this."

In July, Racing TV and Sky Sports Racing warned that their services would "cease to be viable in Ireland" should the bill be enacted in its current form with no exemption for racing-specific channels, where subscribers must be over 18, and Stevenson reiterated that stance.

He said: "We can only reinforce our position at this stage and that we are fully supportive of the objectives of the Gambling Regulation Bill in protecting those at risk of gambling harm. However, the drafting of the bill, as it stands, means there would be substantial economic and operational challenges for broadcasters caused by the loss of gambling advertising. It would therefore make it unviable for Racing TV to continue broadcasting in Ireland.

"The gambling advertising ban would require us to invest in a separate channel for Ireland. This is prohibitively expensive for a small, independent racecourse-owned broadcaster, like Racing TV.

"Our position has not changed. The drafting of the Bill, as it stands, makes it unviable for Racing TV to continue broadcasting in Ireland."

The bill was the subject of a fiery debate in the Dail this month when numerous TDs called for charities and local sporting organisations to be exempt from the advertising ban. Junior minister in the Department of Justice, James Browne, who is responsible for drafting the legislation, noted that amendments would be brought forward in the Seanad to address this area, but there was no mention of a similar exemption for subscription-based racing channels.

Having been first initiated in Dail Eireann in December 2022, the Gambling Regulation Bill passed committee stage in July and negotiated the final steps in the legislative process in the Dail on May 1. It is now scheduled to pass through a similar process in the Seanad before being signed into law by the president.

