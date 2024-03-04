The Front Page: Constitution Hill out of the Cheltenham Festival
Join the Front Page panel for a gallop through all the big talking points ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, including the breaking news that Constitution Hill will miss the Champion Hurdle.
Tom Kerr, Maddy Playle and Peter Scargill also discuss the fallout from last week's key parliamentary debate on affordability checks, and the news of redundancies at Saeed Bin Suroor's Newmarket stables.
Read these next:
Constitution Hill will not defend Champion Hurdle crown as Nicky Henderson rules star out of the festival
State Man left with a golden opportunity to land deserved first Champion Hurdle - the rest need a miracle
Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!
Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code MEMBERS2024. First three payments will be charged at £24.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.
Published on 4 March 2024inThe Front Page
Last updated 17:50, 4 March 2024
- The Front Page: exposing an illegal bookmaker
- The Front Page: Why aren't people buying tickets to the Cheltenham Festival?
- The Front Page: bookmaker restrictions a major worry for punters and racing
- The Front Page: reaction to the Willie Mullins Dublin Racing Festival
- The Front Page: How can racecourses get their crowds back?
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham Festival bet365 betting offer: get £30 in free bets
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets + £5 for Day 1's races
- Cheltenham betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM for the festival's races
- Manchester City v Manchester United enhanced odds: Get a 30-1 payout for a goal to be scored in the Premier League this weekend
- The Front Page: exposing an illegal bookmaker
- The Front Page: Why aren't people buying tickets to the Cheltenham Festival?
- The Front Page: bookmaker restrictions a major worry for punters and racing
- The Front Page: reaction to the Willie Mullins Dublin Racing Festival
- The Front Page: How can racecourses get their crowds back?
- Get a £1 free bet for each race during the Cheltenham Festival: Unibet sign-up offer
- Cheltenham Festival bet365 betting offer: get £30 in free bets
- Cheltenham Festival William Hill betting offer: bet £10 and get £60 in free bets + £5 for Day 1's races
- Cheltenham betting offer: grab £60 in free bets with BetMGM for the festival's races
- Manchester City v Manchester United enhanced odds: Get a 30-1 payout for a goal to be scored in the Premier League this weekend