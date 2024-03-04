The Front Page: Constitution Hill out of the Cheltenham Festival

Join the Front Page panel for a gallop through all the big talking points ahead of the Cheltenham Festival, including the breaking news that Constitution Hill will miss the Champion Hurdle.

Tom Kerr, Maddy Playle and Peter Scargill also discuss the fallout from last week's key parliamentary debate on affordability checks, and the news of redundancies at Saeed Bin Suroor's Newmarket stables.

Watch The Front Page here

Read these next:

Constitution Hill will not defend Champion Hurdle crown as Nicky Henderson rules star out of the festival

State Man left with a golden opportunity to land deserved first Champion Hurdle - the rest need a miracle

Subscribe to Racing Post Members' Club Ultimate Monthly and get 50% off your first three months!

Available to new subscribers purchasing Members' Club Ultimate Monthly using code MEMBERS2024. First three payments will be charged at £24.98, subscription renews at full monthly price thereafter. To cancel please contact us at least seven days before subscription is due to renew.

