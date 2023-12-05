Davy Russell to follow in footsteps of Nina Carberry and participate in Ireland's Dancing with the Stars in 2024

Gold Cup and Grand National-winning jockey Davy Russell will take on a new challenge in January after he was revealed as a contestant for the seventh series of Ireland’s Dancing with the Stars.

Russell, who won the 2014 Gold Cup aboard Lord Windermere before landing back-to-back Grand Nationals on Tiger Roll in 2018 and 2019, will participate in the dancing competition, which begins on January 8.

Russell will attempt to emulate fellow Cheltenham Festival-winning rider Nina Carberry, who won the fifth series of Dancing with the Stars in 2022, with episodes airing every Sunday at 6.30pm on RTE.

The 44-year-old retired from race-riding after steering Liberty Dance to victory at Thurles on December 18 last year before making a shock return to the saddle only a few weeks later to help out long-time boss Gordon Elliott.

Russell announced his return on January 11 after Jack Kennedy broke his leg, with his intention to help out Elliott in the absence of Cullentra’s first jockey.

He failed to ride a winner at his final Cheltenham Festival, where he was criticised by Ryanair boss Michael O’Leary over his decision to come out of retirement. However, he bounced back to record Grade 1 victories at Aintree aboard Gerri Colombe in the Mildmay Novices’ Chase and Irish Point in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle before retiring for good at the conclusion of the Grand National meeting in April.

Russell's competition on the show includes Wild Youth member David Whelan, newsreader Eileen Dunne, presenter Laura Fox, TikTok star Miriam Mullins, former Miss World Rosanna Davison and Fair City actor Shane Quigley Murphy.

