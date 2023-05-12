'He's going to take some stopping in it' - Hewick heading to French Champion Hurdle

The next destination on world tour will be Auteuil on Saturday week after Shark Hanlon revealed his bargain buy is on his way to the French Champion Hurdle with Rachael Blackmore booked to ride.

Hewick is the gift that keeps on giving and the €850 purchase has already earned almost half a million in prize-money following the ninth success of his stellar career in the Grade 2 bet365 Oaksey Chase on the last day of the jumps season at Sandown.

Hanlon said he had a plan in place for Hewick after that Sandown success but wasn't in a position to tell anyone what it was. Now he has and all roads lead to France on May 20 for the lucrative Grande Course de Haies d'Auteuil, a prize worth €175,500 to the winner that Hanlon firmly believes he has every chance of scooping.