'He was very lucky not to come down, Ryan was getting ready to release him' - Aidan O'Brien rues Little Big Bear's July Cup run

Aidan O'Brien believes Little Big Bear was blessed not to be brought down in Saturday's July Cup as the big rematch between Shaquille and last year's champion juvenile turned out to be a one-sided affair.

The trainer, who was seeking a record sixth win in the race, said Ryan Moore had yet to hit top gear when he got sandwiched between Vadream and Azure Blue with just under two furlongs to run, and did not think he was beaten at the time.

That interference ended Little Big Bear's chance of playing any sort of role in the finish as Moore quickly accepted the situation and eased him home last of the eight runners, 22 lengths behind his Commonwealth Cup conqueror.