'He could be one who travels a lot' - Luxembourg to kickstart international campaign on turf for Aidan O'Brien

Aidan O’Brien has opted against pitching Luxembourg on the dirt for his reappearance as he plots an international campaign for his Hong Kong Cup runner-up.

The five-year-old had been entered for the Saudi Cup, worth $20 million, at Riyadh next Saturday but will instead contest the Group 2 Howden Neom Turf Cup on the card.

O’Brien said: “We just felt it was going to be too tough a race to pitch him into for his first time on dirt. The competition is strong, and he’s never run on the surface, so we felt it was a bit too much to ask. The Neom Turf Cup will suit him better."

Luxembourg ended his juvenile campaign with victory in the Futurity Trophy and added further Group 1 wins at three and four in the Irish Champion Stakes and Tattersalls Gold Cup. He was beaten a short head by Romantic Warrior on his first start outside Europe at Sha Tin in December.

Victory at Riyadh off the back of that Hong Kong Cup second could set up Luxembourg to run at the Dubai Carnival.

“He could be one who travels a lot over the coming year,” said O’Brien. “He’s got a very high level of form and some solid foundations to build from. Hong Kong was the first time he’d been on a long trip abroad and he ran a great race and took the travel very well.”

O’Brien will run St Leger fourth Tower Of London in a Group 3 handicap on Saudi Cup night. There will also be Irish representation in the Group 2 Saudi National Bank 1351 Turf Sprint with the Kieran Cotter-trained Matilda Picotte .

Matilda Picotte: Group 2 winner at Newmarket in October Credit: Edward Whitaker

The four-year-old was last seen winning a Group 2 at Newmarket in October under Oisin Murphy, who will continue the partnership in Saudi Arabia.

“She’s brought us to a place we could never have dreamed of going, it’s mind-boggling,” Cotter said ahead of the filly’s seasonal debut. “We’ve been offered some serious money for her, so full credit to the owners, who are sticking with her and rolling the dice.

“The prize-money in Saudi is obviously a big draw and hopefully we can get some of it. I think she has a huge chance.”

