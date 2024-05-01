State Man and Irish Point to renew rivalry in Punchestown Champion Hurdle with Ballyburn also handed Grade 1 Friday assignment

State Man and Irish Point will renew their rivalry in the Grade 1 Boodles Champion Hurdle (6.00 ) at Punchestown on Friday, with just four horses declared for the feature event.

The Willie Mullins-trained State Man, who hasn't been beaten in five top-level hurdle races since finishing second to Constitution Hill at last year's Cheltenham Festival, will bid for his tenth Grade 1 success. He was a three-length winner of the €300,000 race last year from Vauban.

Irish Point, himself a dual scorer in the highest grade, will be hoping he can get closer than when a length and a quarter separated the pair in the Champion Hurdle in March for Gordon Elliott and Jack Kennedy.

While Lossiemouth was not declared, the second runner for team Mullins will be Sir Gerhard , who finished third to his stablemate Impaire Et Passe in the Select Hurdle at Sandown last weekend. Colonel Mustard completes the line-up.

In the following Grade 1, the Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle (6.35 ), the Closutton trainer will unleash his exciting novice hurdler Ballyburn against five others.

Ballyburn: spectacular Gallagher Novices' Hurdle winner is back in action at Punchestown Credit: John Grossick

The six-year-old followed up an easy success at the Dublin Racing Festival with an even more accomplished effort in the Gallagher Novices' Hurdle at Cheltenham. He will be bidding to take his record to six wins from seven starts and capture a third big race.

Among the opposition are Staffordshire Knot , who finished runner-up to Brighterdaysahead in the Mersey Novices' Hurdle at Aintree, and the JP McManus-owned Mirazur West . Jetara , who will be ridden by Nico de Boinville, Jimmy Du Seuil and Predators Gold complete the field.

Elsewhere on the card, Allegorie De Vassy is the leading name in the Grade 2 Hanlon Concrete Irish EBF Glencarraig Lady Francis Flood Mares Chase (4.50 ), in which she will face the prolific Brides Hill.

Colonel Mustard JJ Slevin

Irish Point Jack Kennedy

Sir Gerhard Danny Mullins

State Man Paul Townend

Alanna Homes Champion Novice Hurdle (6.35 Punchestown, Friday)

Ballyburn Paul Townend

Jimmy Du Seuil Sean O'Keeffe

Mirazur West Mark Walsh

Predators Gold Patrick Mullins

Staffordshire Knot Jack Kennedy

Jetara Nico de Boinville

Read this next:

Teahupoo and Gaelic Warrior back in action as final fields are revealed for the two Grade 1s at Punchestown on Thursday

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.