Blazing Khal's Cheltenham Festival participation in doubt and hinges on key piece of work on Friday

participation in next week's Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham, for which he is a general 9-4 favourite, is in doubt and will hinge on a key piece of work this Friday.

The seven-year-old returned from 14 months off when winning the Boyne Hurdle at Navan in impressive fashion last month, but sustained a cut to the back of a fetlock during the success and was only recently able to return to full work having been on a course of antibiotics.

Speaking on Monday, Byrnes said: "Unfortunately he got a bad cut in his Boyne Hurdle win and he was on antibiotics after. We couldn’t do much with him since and we're after stepping his work up now in the last week.

"We gave him a small bit of work at the Curragh this morning. It’s gone late in the day now so we'll see how he works on Friday and make a final decision."

The son of Kalanisi was one of the top staying novice hurdlers in Britain or Ireland last season, illustrated by a pair of Grade 2 wins at Cheltenham, but he subsequently suffered a setback which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Byrnes is hopeful that Monday's piece of work will bring forward his charge's fitness sufficiently in order for him to take up his entry in the Stayers' Hurdle on March 16.

He said: "I can’t say if it’s 50-50 or not as it will just all depend on how he is later in the week. We are hoping his work this morning will bring him on a nice bit and we'll go back again on Friday.

"I know it’s very late now but we don’t have a choice. He means a lot to us as he's a family horse and we'll do our utmost to get him there but we'll just have to see. We're just very grateful the cut has healed up as we were very worried that the infection got into the joint."

Paddy Power: 9-4 Blazing Khal, 4 Teahupoo, 9-2 Marie's Rock, 6 Flooring Porter, 11-2 Home By The Lee, 9 Klassical Dream, 10 Sir Gerhard, Gold Tweet, 14 Ashdale Bob, Buzz, Paisley Park, 16 bar

