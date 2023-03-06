Cheltenham Festival tips: Johnny Dineen's 1-2-3 predictions for the four championship races

The 2023 Cheltenham Festival gets under way next Tuesday, March 14 and Upping The Ante star Johnny Dineen has had his say on the big races in the , our 104-page special publication out now and available to order . Read on to find who Johnny fancies for the four feature races . . .

Tuesday: Champion Hurdle

1

2 State Man

3 I Like To Move It

This is all about Constitution Hill and if he brings his A-game to the race he'll be hard to oppose. State Man is an exceptionally solid horse and in a normal year would be a raging-hot worthy favourite. Unluckily for him, there is a real possibility that he is going to war with an all-time great and he will probably come up short. I Like To Move It is fancied to beat Vauban for the bronze medal.

Wednesday: Champion Chase

1

2 Blue Lord

3 Edwardstone

This has been one of the divisions where nothing has really put down a marker during the season and it's more open now than at any stage. Energumene and Edwardstone are likely to be vying for favouritism but with the inclusion of Editeur De Gite and Gentleman De Mee, plus possibly Blue Lord if he can bounce back to form, this race is up for grabs. I'm still going to put my faith in Energumene to retain his crown and Blue Lord to make it a Closutton 1-2.

Thursday: Stayers' Hurdle

1

2 Blazing Khal

3 Ashdale Bob

To me there are only three who can be entertained as possible winners and they are the Irish trio of Blazing Khal, Teahupoo and Home By The Lee. Teahupoo seems quite ground-dependent, though, and is unlikely to get his favoured surface, so it's one of the other two, and my vote goes to Home By The Lee, who has enjoyed a smoother prep and who has that bit more experience in open company.

Friday: Gold Cup

1

2 Stattler

3 Galopin Des Champs

The sexy horses are undoubtedly Galopin Des Champs and Bravemansgame, who would be much shorter prices if this field assembled for something like the King George, but it's the Gold Cup and it's not always won by the most talented horse. Stamina and guts are needed and that brings the likes of Stattler and Noble Yeats into the equation, as well as Ahoy Senor and Conflated. In a cracking race, it's Grand National hero Noble Yeats to give the Waley-Cohens a second Gold Cup.

