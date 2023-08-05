'Anything is possible' - Paddington's versatility hailed as Aidan O'Brien plots next move

Aidan O'Brien has said he is very happy with how Paddington has come out of Wednesday’s Qatar Sussex Stakes and compared him favourably with the legendary Giant's Causeway.

Paddington landed his fourth Group 1 success in the space of 67 days at Goodwood and O'Brien said the Juddmonte International will now come under strong consideration once the Coolmore brains trust reconvenes to plan their next move with the colt, whose versatility has produced an advocate for a step up to a mile and a half later in the year.

Henri Bozo, who raised Paddington at his Ecurie des Monceaux nursery in Normandy, has expressed his belief that the son of Siyouni would have no trouble staying the trip in the Qatar Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe, should connections wish to pitch the world’s highest-rated three-year-old into Europe’s richest and most prestigious all-aged race.