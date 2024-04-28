Racing Post logo
Shishkin 'ready for Galopin Des Champs dust-up' as back-on-song Nicky Henderson eyes Punchestown Gold Cup

Nicky Henderson hopes Jonbon's Celebration Chase triumph at Sandown on Saturday will not be the end of the Grade 1 success for his Lambourn yard this spring as Shishkin prepares to spearhead a team of five for this week's Punchestown festival. 

Shishkin is set to line up in the Ladbrokes Punchestown Gold Cup on Wednesday, when the ten-year-old will take on dual Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs for the first time after missing an intended clash at last month's festival, appearing instead at the Grand National meeting at Aintree, where he finished fourth in the Bowl. 

However, Henderson expects the change of venue to aid Shishkin's chances as he seeks to hand his trainer a first success in the €300,000 contest. 

