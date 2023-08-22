'Maybe I pulled the elastic band too long' - Aidan O'Brien reflects on a race too far for Paddington

Aidan O'Brien felt the Juddmonte International was a race too far for Paddington, who could finish only third in his bid for a fifth straight Group 1, beaten just over a length behind Mostahdaf.

The 4-6 favourite was having his seventh outing of a previously unbeaten campaign and his trainer wondered after the race whether he would have been better giving the three-year-old extra time to recover from his Sussex Stakes success at Goodwood three weeks earlier and waited for the Irish Champion Stakes.

"He ran a great race but he had a tough race the last day and maybe it was a race too much for him," O'Brien said of Ryan Moore's mount. "Maybe I pulled the elastic band too long.

"He had a tough race at Goodwood on soft ground, he had to fight twice and he was a little bit down on himself today.

"Maybe I should have waited and gone to Leopardstown, given him a little more time to recover. He is only a baby three-year-old. Ryan felt he was just a little bit flat but he still ran a good race."

O'Brien, who was seeking a record seventh Juddmonte triumph, had been pleased with Paddington beforehand and said: "We were happy for him to come here, that's why he was here, but you don't really know until the speedometer goes to red. Frankie went even and strong all the way and Ryan said he didn't travel with his usual fluency."

Moore reflected: "He still ran a very good race. Full credit to the winner. Frankie turned it into a test with his fractions and Paddington wasn't as comfortable as what he would be normally.

"Maybe, after the hard race at Goodwood, it may have left its mark, but the winner was very good on the day."

O'Brien ruled out the Irish Champion Stakes for Paddington and when asked about the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe, he said: "Everything is a possibility. We'll see how he is."

