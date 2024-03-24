Zac Purton comes out on top in dramatic finish to Hong Kong Derby aboard former Aidan O'Brien-trained Massive Sovereign

Zac Purton captured his second Hong Kong Derby on Sunday after a late charge from Massive Sovereign saw him reel in runaway front-runner Ka Ying Generation and fend off the challenge of Galaxy Patch.

A bold ride from Andrea Atzeni saw him nearly steal the final race of the four-year-old series as he established a substantial lead on Ka Ying Generation into the home straight at Sha Tin, but once in the clear Purton received a generous response from his mount to win by a neck.

Massive Sovereign was previously named Broadhurst and trained in Ireland by Aidan O'Brien, who saddled him to win a Dundalk maiden and a Premier handicap at Leopardstown in last-to-first style. This was his second win from as many starts in Hong Kong for trainer Dennis Yip.

Purton, who previously landed Hong Kong's most coveted race on Luger in 2015, said: "It's been a frustrating race for me and a frustrating season too, so to finally get one of the bigger ones is a bit of a relief.

"To deal with Dennis is special on what looks like a special horse. The leader tired a little bit but he didn't capitulate, he made me earn it. I always thought I was going to get close, but how close you can't be sure. Once I got to the 200m I could feel I had his measure."

Galaxy Patch, who chased home California Spangle over seven furlongs in the Group 1 Queen's Silver Jubilee Cup last time, was a detached last in the early stages but closed well to finish second. Ka Ying Generation was half a length behind in third.

Helios Express was bidding for a clean sweep in the series having scooped the Hong Kong Classic Mile and Hong Kong Classic Cup, but struggled to make an impact and finished eighth under Hugh Bowman.

William Buick was sixth aboard Chancheng Glory, while Ryan Moore failed to make an impact aboard Ensued in 12th.

Cool strikes in Takamatsunomiya Kinen

Hong Kong's runner in the Takamatsunomiya Kinen at Chukyo finished third as Japanese sprinter Mad Cool landed his first Grade 1 under Ryusei Sakai.

Victor The Winner, who won the Centenary Sprint Cup at Sha Tin in January, was the sole international runner and put in a bold bid to give Hong Kong a second win in the race since Aerovelocity's strike in 2015. However, the Derek Leung-ridden five-year-old could not respond to Mad Cool's late surge up the inside rail.

The Hong Kong horse came out on top when the pair contested the Hong Kong Sprint in December, with Victor The Winner finishing fourth to Mad Cool's eighth, but the Japanese runner reversed the form on his home turf to win by a head from Namura Clair for trainer Manabu Ikezoe.

Sakai said: "I'm so glad to have won this race after our narrow defeat in the Sprinters Stakes last fall. He broke well and we were in an ideal position, right behind the pace, throughout the trip. The plan to stay in the inside for our attack at the stretch also worked to our advantage and he held on well."

