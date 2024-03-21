Fantastic Moon sweeps to German Horse of the Year honours as camp eye early season targets for Deutsches Derby winner

Last season's Deutsches Derby and Prix Niel winner Fantastic Moon has been named Germany's 2023 Horse of the Year, with owners Liberty Racing and trainer Sarah Steinberg looking to make an early impact this campaign.

Fantastic Moon polled more than 60 per cent in Germany's oldest public vote for a sporting honour, easily defeating India and Mr Hollywood to become the first Derby winner to land the prize since his sire Sea The Moon in 2014.

Fantastic Moon is due to make his seasonal reappearance at Berlin's Hoppergarten racecourse a week on Sunday – when Deutscher Galopp plan to present connections with the trophy – with a tilt at the Prix Ganay at Longchamp at the end of April his main early season goal.

Fantastic Moon backed up his Deutsches Derby win with success in the Prix Niel

"Fantastic Moon will do his final work for the season opener in Berlin tomorrow, after which a final decision will be made," said Liberty Racing founder Lars-Wilhelm Baumgarten on Thursday. "We are very proud of this horse of the year title – Fantastic Moon absolutely deserves it.

"His magnificent victory in the 2023 German Derby and then becoming the first German horse to win the Prix Niel clearly show he is currently Germany's best horse."

Fantastic Moon contributed heavily to Liberty Racing becoming the first syndicate to be crowned champion owner in Germany last season, and ended the year rated the equivalent of 118 by the official German handicapper.

Fantastic Moon is one of seven entries for the Listed Preis von Dahlwitz over 1m2f on March 31, in which he will have to concede 4lb to his rivals, who could include Mr Hollywood.

Arc-winning jockey Rene Piechulek was aboard for both his Derby success at Hamburg and his international breakthrough when defeating Feed The Flame in the Niel.

Fantastic Moon was supplemented for the Arc but faded late on to be beaten six and a half lengths into 11th by Ace Impact.

