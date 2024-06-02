3,500 miles away but still a Derby winner - Frankie Dettori's US success story continues with the promise of more to come

Frankie Dettori may have been a missing ingredient at Epsom for the first time in a decade but he was still a Derby winner on Saturday – in the Jersey version at Monmouth Park.

Earlier, he also hinted that he would be riding next year at the age of 54, underlining his keenness to have another crack at the Kentucky Derby.

Dettori was in action at the New Jersey track for the first time since the notorious Breeders’ Cup meeting in 2007, when George Washington suffered a fatal injury in the Classic run in a mudbath after torrential rain. Dettori’s best result that day was a third-placed finish on Red Rocks in the Turf.

He had four mounts on Saturday, three for Jonathan Thomas including Twirling Point in the feature $100,000 Jersey Derby, which the gelding won by a nose from the Vincent Cheminaud-ridden Move To Gold.

It was Dettori’s third big win in 24 hours, having won the Penn Mile and Oaks at Penn National in Pennsylvania on Friday.

Speaking on America’s Day at the Races programme, Dettori stated how much he is enjoying his spell in the United States while also stressing he still had ambitions to fulfil.

“It’s all new to me, new tracks, new people,” he said. “I’ve got a lot to prove to myself but nothing to prove in the sense that I’m starting my career. I’m nearly finished. I’m really enjoying it, meeting different people, the crowds have been amazing, and the owners. It’s been good, as it’s been new.

“I would love to win one of the Triple Crown races. I had a ride in the Kentucky Derby [on Society Man]. Hopefully, if I stay healthy enough, I’ll have another go next year.

“There’s lots of things going on. I’ve never had a full season in America so there are many boxes to tick. I’m not going to single one out but there are lots of them.

“I want to give it a good go. I didn’t come here on holiday, I’m fully committed and try to take every opportunity, like yesterday, today I’m here, tomorrow I’m at Churchill Downs, so I’m not sitting on my backside and doing nothing. I’m spreading my wings everywhere and really enjoying it.”

Dettori, who is based in California but intends to ride at Saratoga this coming week, added: “You should have a positive attitude. The most important thing in being a jockey is the love of the horse. I’ve got that; to find the key to every horse is special, because they’re all different, and what’s not to smile about?

“We’re lucky, it’s a very exciting sport. You have your ups and downs, your bad falls, your bad days but, overall, winning glosses over all the bad things and that’s why I’m doing it.

“I’m lucky to be in a position now to be doing it as a hobby. I’m 53, so there isn’t much more left to achieve and I’m enjoying it for that reason.”

According to Equibase, before riding at Churchill Downs on Sunday, Dettori’s record in the US in 2024 is 45 winners from 229 rides, with earnings of more than $5 million.

