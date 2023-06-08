'I've never seen anything like it' - Belmont Stakes under threat as wildfire smog forces shutdown of racing in New York

The Belmont Stakes, the final leg of this year's Triple Crown in the US on Saturday, could be postponed with the New York area covered in a thick and hazardous smog caused by wildfires in Canada.

The Empire State Building and Statue of Liberty have been shrouded in orange smoke this week and the poor air quality has already led to Belmont Park – 18 miles east of the city centre – cancelling morning work and racing at the track on Thursday.

Key races from the fixture have been moved to Sunday and officials are "optimistic" it will not lead to further disruption from Friday, with forecasters expecting an improvement in conditions.

Training at Saratoga was also suspended on Thursday morning, along with racing earlier in the week at north eastern tracks Finger Lakes, Delaware Park and Penn National. Canada's biggest track Woodbine has also suspended racing.

The smoke has travelled south from over 400 wildfires across almost seven million acres in Canada. On Thursday, New York had the worst air quality of any major city in the world, measured as "very unhealthy", and it has led to school closures and cancellations of some flights.

New York: city is engulfed in hazardous conditions caused by Canadian wildfires

Local meteorologists expect the wind direction to change in the coming days, leading to an improvement in the air quality, and officials at Belmont are upbeat ahead of Saturday.

David O’Rourke, president of the New York Racing Association, said: “Safety is paramount as we navigate this unprecedented situation. The NYRA will actively monitor all available data and weather information as we work toward the resumption of training and racing both here at Belmont Park and at Saratoga racecourse.

"Based on current forecast models and consultation with our external weather services, we remain optimistic that we will see an improvement in air quality on Friday.”

Speaking on Thursday, US trainer Tom Morley, who has a base in the area, said: "It's very odd. It was eerie on Wednesday but it was much clearer today, so I'm hoping it's just passing through and is on its way out.

Belmont: New York track set to stage the Belmont Stakes on Saturday Credit: Al Bello

"I've been here for 13 years and never seen anything like it, and its just ahead of a big weekend of racing in New York too. We have eight Grade 1s here this weekend, so it would be like cancelling the Tuesday and Wednesday of Royal Ascot.

"There isn't a cloud in the sky right now and you wouldn't know it was smokey, but the air quality isn't good enough to race so we'll hopefully have a crack at it tomorrow."

Godolphin trainer Charlie Appleby has three horses entered at Belmont on Friday and Saturday. William Buick will ride Siskany in the Grade 2 Belmont Gold Cup Stakes on Friday.

On Saturday, he has opted to partner Ottoman Fleet in the Resorts World Casino Manhattan Stakes, with stablemate Warren Point also set to feature in that race.

Read this next:

Royal Scotsman on track for Royal Ascot but connections undecided on target

'We go there with a few chances' - Karl Burke bullish as Royal Ascot squad continues to strengthen

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.