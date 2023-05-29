Silvestre de Sousa withdraws his appeal against ten-month suspension for breaching betting rules

Silvestre de Sousa has withdrawn his appeal against the severity of a ban that rules him out of action until next spring.

The three-time champion jockey was suspended for ten months, from May 12 this year to March 11, 2024, after being judged to have breached betting rules while riding in Hong Kong.

His appeal against the severity of that sentence had been due to be heard at 4.30pm local time (9.30am in the UK) on Tuesday, via video conferencing at Happy Valley racecourse.

But the Hong Kong Jockey Club announced on Monday that the appeal had been withdrawn, and the stewards directed that the appeal deposit be refunded.

The 42-year-old pleaded guilty to facilitating fellow jockey Vagner Borges in placing a bet on a horse at the original hearing, at which the riders were found in breach of rule 59 (3), which states "no jockey shall bet, or facilitate the making of a bet, or have any interest in a bet, on any race or any contingency relating to a race meeting". Borges was banned for 12 months.

