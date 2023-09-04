Laura Pearson makes first trip to Germany pay off with Listed success aboard Diamond Vega

Laura Pearson was delighted to take "the next stepping stone" of her career by landing her first Listed winner on her first ride in Germany.

She won the Kensington Palace Handicap at Royal Ascot on Lola Showgirl in 2021 and has returned from a broken neck to ride out her claim this season.

And the jockey was delighted to score a first stakes success on the Ralph Beckett -trained Diamond Vega , who came from behind to take the Wackenhut Mercedes Benz Fillies Cup at Baden-Baden by a length and three-quarters going away .

"The ground was quite firm so we weren't too sure if she'd like it, but she was fine," Pearson said. "They went hard and the filly kept going more than most of them did.

"It was a good performance from her. It's nice to get black type on her, she's deserved it and has just been a bit unlucky over here."

Pearson rode a treble at Ffos Las last month for Beckett, who has provided more of her winners than any trainer bar David Loughnane.

Asked what Saturday's Listed success meant to her, she said: "It was the next stepping stone I was hoping to take now I've lost my claim and it's nice to be able to do it for Mr Beckett.

"He started holding my licence when I was claiming 3lb and keeping that contact has been very good."

Pearson, who rode her first winner on Plucky Dip for John Ryan at Catterick in October 2018 , has another target in her sights.

Speaking before riding at Brighton on Sunday, she said: "I've got one more winner for 100 in the UK, so that's the short-term goal.

"And the filly I'm looking forward to most is Sparks Fly when she comes out again, although she'll need a lot of rain before she hits the track."

Now read these...

Mick Appleby eyeing Breeders' Cup for stable star Big Evs after Nunthorpe disappointment

'Mine are overpriced, although I only got 150s' - Brian Rothwell comes within a neck of 200-1 shock winner

'We’re thrilled to be in with a shot' - Kinross result boosts York's hopes of Group 1 promotion push

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.