Erle battles from the front to secure German Oaks for the home team as overseas travellers falter

Erle followed up her trial success when making all in determined fashion to land the German Oaks at Dusseldorf on Sunday.

A short-head winner of the Diana Trial at Hoppegarten in June, Erle was ridden more prominently this time by Martin Seidl, who kicked clear rounding the home bend and had enough left to see off the fast-finishing Spanish Eyes.

Seidl said: "I almost left it too late at the last meeting, but I always felt she was faster. We were always in front today, and she was so determined and believed she could do it. That she pulled this off today, it's unbelievable."

It was a first Preis der Diana success as a trainer for Maxim Pecheur, who landed the Classic as a jockey in 2019 aboard the Markus Klug-trained Diamanta.

Pecheur said: "Unfortunately it's always the case that when you've won something big somewhere, it doesn't get any easier afterwards, but who is happy today?

"We're happy about the great season, the wonderful horses and what we've been given, so thank you very much to my team and let's look to the future."

Owner-breeders Gestut Rottgen were landing the race for a fourth time but the first in 14 years after Enora's success in 2010.

Frank Dorff, stud manager, said: "She's physically superior to many other fillies and we really hoped she could do it. We're overjoyed and I'm just incredibly proud of our entire team, everyone. This is a collective effort, especially from our trainer, who trained the horse brilliantly."

The Karl Burke-trained Darnation, who won the 1,000 Guineas at the track in May, did best of the British and Irish travellers in fifth, with the Joseph O'Brien-trained Je Zous three-quarters of a length back in sixth.

Lingua Franca sat in third for much of the race but couldn't find any extra in the straight and faded to finish 13th of the 15 runners for Sir Mark Prescott and Luke Morris. Jamie Spencer, riding the French-trained Bubble Gum, was ninth.

