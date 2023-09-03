'We’re thrilled to be in with a shot' - Kinross result boosts York's hopes of Group 1 promotion push

York is celebrating a late result from the Ebor meeting which it hopes could mean there is an extra Group 1 race at the event next year.

The course has long been keen to have the Group 2 City of York Stakes on the Saturday upgraded to become Britain’s first top-level race over seven furlongs, and has removed all penalties and boosted prize-money to £500,000 in an attempt to improve its quality.

To be eligible for a rise in status, the first four home over a three-year period must have an average rating of 115.