Mick Appleby eyeing Breeders' Cup for stable star Big Evs after Nunthorpe disappointment

Molecomb Stakes winner Big Evs could become the first runner at the Breeders' Cup for Mick Appleby, with the trainer reporting the juvenile to have bounced back from his disappointing run in the Nunthorpe Stakes at York.

The son of Blue Point was 5-1 for the Group 1 sprint on the Knavesmire after being supplemented for £40,000, but failed to become the first two-year-old in 16 years to win the race when finishing 14th of 16.

Although Big Evs was unable to land a blow against Live In The Dream and co, Appleby did not find an immediate cause for the colt's below-par effort and thinks the run may have come too soon after his Glorious Goodwood victory at the start of August.

"He came out of the Nunthorpe well and nothing came to light," he said. "He probably just had a really hard race at Goodwood and it may have taken its toll, as he's only a two-year-old.

"We've been pleased with him since and he seems in good order, so we're happy to put a line through it."

Mick Appleby: trainer of Big Evs

The defeat at York has done nothing to deter ambitions of top-level glory, with the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf Sprint on November 3 the new end-of-season target for the talented colt.

Before a trip to Santa Anita, Big Evs may line up at Doncaster in the Group 2 Flying Childers Stakes on Friday week.

"The Breeders' Cup is the main objective and it's very exciting to have a horse of that calibre to take over there," said Appleby.

"We'll possibly go to the Flying Childers first, but otherwise we'll bypass that and go straight to Santa Anita. We'll see how he is – we'll likely do a piece of work on Saturday and make a decision from there."

