India and Rene Piechulek hold off Irish and British challengers to claim Group 1 Preis von Europa

Arc-winning jockey Rene Piechulek continued his run of big-race success when the Waledemar Hickst-trained mare India powered down the outside to repel a strong international challenge in the Group 1 Preis von Europa at Cologne.

Hollie Doyle had most of the field at full stretch turning in aboard Trevaunance for Jessica Harrington, while Godolphin favourite Siskany looked a threat under William Buick. But the pair had to settle for second and third respectively as India stayed on well for Piechulek, who has won the Deutsches Derby and the Prix Niel aboard Fantastic Moon this season and guided India to a Group 3 success at Longchamp in April.

"I always had a lot of trust in the mare," Piechulek told Deutscher Galopp. "I felt the opponents breathing down our necks, but she has a great attitude and gave her all again today.”

Hickst rerouted India from a planned attempt at the Grade 1 EP Taylor Stakes against her own sex and was rewarded as Gestut Ittlingen's daughter of Adlerflug recorded an eighth career success from 17 starts.

The five-year-old could remain in Germany for another crack at mixed company, with the Grosser Preis von Bayern in November a potential target, according to her trainer.

Trevaunance, who was completing a one-two for fillies and mares, had narrowly missed out on being placed in the Group 1 Prix Jean Romanet when fourth at Deauville and stepped up on her third-placed effort at the Curragh just a fortnight ago in her owner/breeder Moylglare's own race, the Group 2 Blandford Stakes.

Doyle had an uncomfortable start to the meeting when Kaparis Kid ran out on the home bend in the opener but both she and trainer Amy Murphy enjoyed better luck when Geologist held off Shagara to land the Listed race for two-year-old fillies, the Koln-Winterkonigin Trial.

